Gloria A. Lee, age 83, of Stratford, CT wife of the late Walter G. Lee, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home. She was born in Bridgeport, and was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Anna Stabile. Years ago, Gloria ran a family owned bakery. Although she went onto work in other areas, she always stayed true to her love of baking. People will remember Gloria for her baking of Hungarian nut, poppyseed and prune rolls. She was known as "The Nut Roll Queen." In addition to her love of baking, she enjoyed her trips to the casino. As she got older, her ritual became playing her daily numbers and scratch off tickets, always hoping to strike it big! And let us not forget her love for our dogs, especially Bella, Max and Casey. Gloria is survived by two daughters, Gina Venezia Santos and her husband Victor and Barbara Venezia Rourke, two grandchildren, April Ribas and her family and Anthony G. Venezia, Jr. and his family. In addition to her beloved husband Walter, Gloria was also predeceased by her son, Anthony Venezia. At the family's request, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020