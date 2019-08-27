|
|
Gloria M. Binkley
Gloria M. Binkley, age 94, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John H. Binkley, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2019, at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home. Gloria was born February 3, 1925 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria (Dondero) Messineo. She was one of four children, and is survived by her beloved brother Joseph W. Messineo of Stratford, her seven step children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was attended to by her stepsons Paul Binkley, James Binkley and his wife Lisa. Burial will be private and no prior calling hours. Rest in peace, Sister. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019