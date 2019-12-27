|
|
Gloria Rodrigues
Gloria (Pires) Rodrigues, age 85, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in her home. She was the beloved wife of Jack Rodrigues. Born in Bridgeport, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Albertina Pires. She was a homemaker and was a woman of great faith. She belonged to the Ladies Guild at St. Margaret's Shrine for many years. She was a beautiful woman both inside and out and gave generously to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Jack Rodrigues of 62 years, she is survived by: a son, Jack and his wife Elizabeth Estes of Wallingford; a grandson, Jack, his wife Alyson, and their daughter, Alexis Esteves of New Hampshire; a sister, Marie "Titi" Goncalves of Trumbull; a sister-in-law, Cidalia Silva of Portugal. She is also survived by special nieces, Dolores "Mimi" Pereira and Mary McCarthy. She was predeceased by her sisters, Linda Mages and Maria Alda Fernandes. A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. in St. Margaret's Shrine, Bridgeport. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Condolences may be paid to the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019