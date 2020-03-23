|
Gloria Simoncelli
Gloria Costantini Simoncelli, age 93, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Dominic L. Simoncelli, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on December 23, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Fernando and Maria Muselli Costantini. Gloria attended Central High School in Bridgeport. Early on, she worked at W.T. Grants in downtown Bridgeport where she started and nurtured many lifelong friendships. She was a retired sales clerk for the former D.M. Reads and other subsequent merged retailers. In retirement, she enjoyed daily walks and meals with her close friends at Trumbull Shopping Park. A loving and caring wife and mother, Gloria was dedicated to the care of her family. She was well known among her family for preparing wonderful meals while hosting togethers during the holidays. She loved all animals and was a generous person to all living creatures. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving son Peter Simoncelli and his wife Joan Lamont of Storrs, as well as several nieces and nephews and her housemates, nurses and all medical staff at Sims House at the Jewish Home for the Elderly. She was predeceased by four brothers, Arthur, Benjamin, Louis and Angelo Costantini and a sister, Louise Montroy. Due to the health concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020