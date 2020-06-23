Gloria Simoncelli
1926 - 2020
Gloria Costantini Simoncelli, age 93, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Dominic L. Simoncelli, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on December 23, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Fernando and Maria Muselli Costantini. Gloria attended Central High School in Bridgeport. Early on, she worked at W.T. Grants in downtown Bridgeport where she started and nurtured many lifelong friendships. She was a retired sales clerk for the former D.M. Reads and other subsequent merged retailers. In retirement, she enjoyed daily walks and meals with her close friends at Trumbull Shopping Park. A loving and caring wife and mother, Gloria was dedicated to the care of her family. She was well known for her wonderful cooking skills and hosting holiday get-togethers. She loved all animals and was a generous person to all living creatures. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving son Peter Simoncelli and his wife Joan Lamont of Storrs, as well as several nieces and nephews and her housemates, nurses and all medical staff at Sims House at the Jewish Home for the Elderly. She was predeceased by four brothers, Arthur, Benjamin, Louis and Angelo Costantini and a sister, Louise Montroy. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. A mask will be required to attend and please adhere to social distancing guidelines. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
