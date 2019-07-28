|
Gloria Wagnblas
Gloria Wagnblas, age 73, of Bridgeport, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital after battling cancer. The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. To view a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 29, 2019