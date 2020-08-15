Gloria Ann WhalenGloria Ann (Bertolino) Whalen, of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:15 a.m. with her loving and devoted nephew Robert Fleming of Monroe, CT, by her side. Heaven gained one fashionable Angel. Gloria was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 9, 1931. She was a graduate of Central High School and went on to the Butler Business School in downtown Bridgeport when it was located on Broad St. Gloria went to work at AVCO Lycoming as an executive assistant for 30 years. She was a volunteer for many years for Holy Rosary Church and St. Margaret's Shrine both of Bridgeport. She belonged to the Ladies Altar Guild. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Gloria is dancing in Heaven with longtime friend Joe Vilane right now.She was predeceased by her husband Leo J. Whalen, her sisters Ida Bertolino, Mary Bertolino and Julie Bertolino Martin.A special note of thanks to Bridgeport Hospital 9th floor for their care and compassion toward Gloria and Bob.Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery, Harvester Rd., Easton, CT.Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT.Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604."Life was always a banquet at Ralph-n-Rich's".