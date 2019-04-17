Gloriette Kingsley

Gloriette Alma Daignault Kingsley passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the VNA Hospice house, Vero Beach, Florida. Born on September 4, 1926 in Springdale, CT, Gloriette (often called Gloria) was the daughter of the late Gregory and Alma Daignault of Wilton, CT. She was the eldest of seven siblings. Gloriette was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Charles J. Kingsley, Sr. She was predeceased by brothers, Andrew and Richard Daignault and sister, Claire Clark. Gloriette is survived by seven loving children Mary, Charles, Thomas, Jeanne, Greg, Denise, Elizabeth and 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one brother, Gregory Daignault and sisters, Jeanne Hoyt and Theresa O'Connor. Gloriette was a longtime resident of Norwalk, CT where she had a successful career as manager of sterilization and operating room supplies at Norwalk Hospital for many years. Gloriette's interests were vast. She loved to paint in oils along with writing the family genealogy which took 12 years to write and thousands of miles of travel to trace the family history. Family was very important to her and she treasured all the great times together. She and Charles retired to Prattsburg, NY where she established a historical society and became the town historian. After many years there, they moved their retirement to sunny Vero Beach, FL where she decided to pursue a 2-year degree in library science at IRCC. She became a librarian there. As if this were not enough, she then pursued training from St. Helen's Catholic Church in Vero Beach, FL to become a "Consolation Ministry Coordinator" and later a Eucharistic Minister. A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with a prayer service conducted at 2:30 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960; www.vnatc/foundation/waystodonate or to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.