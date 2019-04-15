Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Goldie Lipecz Polke, formerly of the West End section of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Frank Stehle Polke, KSG, went to her eternal rest peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. Due to Holy Week restrictions, her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. directly at St. Emery Church, 838 Kings Hwy., Fairfield with interment to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of memorial contributions, Goldie LOVED flowers. To sign an online register, order flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2019
