Goldie Stollman

Goldie StollmanGoldie Kroffssik Stollman of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a short illness at the Jewish Senior Services facility in Bridgeport, CT, she was 96 years old. Predeceased by her beloved husband Norman Stollman and loving son Steven A. Stollman. Survivors include son Arthur E. Stollman and wife Happy of Ellijay, GA, daughter Andrea L. Anderson and husband Bruce of Trumbull, CT. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Jeremy P. Stollman of Morrisville, NC, Matthew R. Anderson of Oxford, CT, Foizia Shakh of Danbury, CT, Christopher R. Anderson of Trumbull, CT, Maisha Stollman of Ellijay, GA, and many nieces and nephews. Goldie will be remembered mostly for her love of family. Often hosting pasta dinners followed by an evening of card playing well into the early morning hours. She never passed up the opportunity of a trip to the casino, which she did well into her 95 year to the astonishment of almost all the casino workers she encountered. An avid sports fan attending many of her son and grandson's sporting events over the years. She would stay up late at night enjoying an NBA or UCONN basketball game. Attending her first New York Mets at the age of 90 with her daughter and two grandsons. Her loving stories and family recollections will undoubtedly endure for generations to come. She will be missed for her quick wit and humor, her straight forward opinions of current events, love of sports and above all her love of family.