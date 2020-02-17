Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Gordon Cott


1942 - 2020
Gordon Cott Obituary
Gordon Cott
Gordon was born in Port Chester, NY on January 27, 1942, son of the late Albert and Selma Cott, brother of Douglas Cott, beloved father of Deborah Messulam and Allison Peyton, and cherished grandfather of Max, Caroline, Daniel and Scott.
A Memorial Service will be held at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on Sunday morning, March 1st at 11:00 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in honor of Gordon can be sent to the CT Chapter of the (the Annual Kidney Walk is June 14 in Hamden), 3000 Whitney Ave #121, Hamden, CT 06518, or at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Gordon-Cott-Memorial
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2020
