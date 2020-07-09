1/
Gordon V. Johnson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon V. Johnson
Gordon V. Johnson, age 97, of Trumbull, beloved husband of late Doris F. Hinck Johnson, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home. He was born in Fairfield on April 10, 1923 to the late Oscar and Amelia Soderberg Johnson, and was a Trumbull resident for over sixty years. Gordon was a World War II veteran, serving with the United States Navy, and was a retired steamfitter for Local Union 777. He was a lifelong dedicated member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Gordon was always family first, however found time for gardening, playing cards, golf and enjoyed staying in Boca Raton, FL. Survivors include a loving son and two daughters, Gordon J. Johnson and wife Susan of Newtown, Barbara Matey and husband Lloyd of Oxford and Nancy A. Goldstein and husband Stuart of Dunbarton, NH; ten grandchildren, Jesse Matey, Matthew Matey, Kindra Rypka and husband Brook, Gordon M. Johnson, Michael J. Johnson and wife Anjel, Chris Segovia, Rebekah Goldstein, Rachel Sennett and husband Shea, Molly Goldstein and Stuart Goldstein, two great-grandchildren Evelyn and Scarlett Rypka, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Private funeral services will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with the Rev. William Flammann, officiating. Interment will be in Long Hill Burial Grounds, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611 or the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved