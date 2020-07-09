Gordon V. Johnson
Gordon V. Johnson, age 97, of Trumbull, beloved husband of late Doris F. Hinck Johnson, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home. He was born in Fairfield on April 10, 1923 to the late Oscar and Amelia Soderberg Johnson, and was a Trumbull resident for over sixty years. Gordon was a World War II veteran, serving with the United States Navy, and was a retired steamfitter for Local Union 777. He was a lifelong dedicated member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Gordon was always family first, however found time for gardening, playing cards, golf and enjoyed staying in Boca Raton, FL. Survivors include a loving son and two daughters, Gordon J. Johnson and wife Susan of Newtown, Barbara Matey and husband Lloyd of Oxford and Nancy A. Goldstein and husband Stuart of Dunbarton, NH; ten grandchildren, Jesse Matey, Matthew Matey, Kindra Rypka and husband Brook, Gordon M. Johnson, Michael J. Johnson and wife Anjel, Chris Segovia, Rebekah Goldstein, Rachel Sennett and husband Shea, Molly Goldstein and Stuart Goldstein, two great-grandchildren Evelyn and Scarlett Rypka, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Private funeral services will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with the Rev. William Flammann, officiating. Interment will be in Long Hill Burial Grounds, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611 or the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com