|
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
545 Stratfield Rd.
Fairfield, CT
1929 - 2019
Grace Camarda Obituary
Grace Sarno Camarda
May 26, 1929-August 30, 2019
Grace Sarno Camarda, age 90, of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Dr. Anthony L. Camarda. She was born on May 26, 1929 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Francesco and Margaret (Daddona) Sarno. After graduating from Central High School, Grace studied at the St. Vincent's School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. She began her working career at St. Vincent's Hospital and later stayed home to raise her four boys. During those years, Grace volunteered with the Red Cross and helped manage her husband's medical office.
For more than 40 years, Grace was an active member of a ladies' bridge club. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Grace loved to read and travel, but those pastimes never overshadowed her love and joy of being with her family and friends.
Grace leaves behind her children; A. Bryan Camarda and his wife Patricia of Fairfield, Bruce Camarda of Fairfield, Robert Camarda and his partner Julie Bienvenu of Fairfield, and Richard Camarda of Westport, her grandchildren; Eric Camarda, Christie Camarda, and Robby Camarda, and a sister, Janet Sarno Dontzin of Manhattan, NY.
A Christian Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd. in Fairfield. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home at 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Grace. The family would like to thank Stacey, Renee, Amy, Rachel, and Angela for their kind and compassionate care. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolence, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019
