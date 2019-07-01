Grace Belle DeLuca

Grace Belle DeLuca, age 88 of Stratford, wife of the late Frank DeLuca, passed away on June 30, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. Grace was born in Bridgeport to the late Wilbur and Julia (Whiteman) Lundgren.

She loved adorning her home with Americana décor, collecting antiques, and fashion. She enjoyed old Hollywood movies and she loved to sing. She was affectionately known as the "Diva of Lord Chamberlain 3rd Floor" and was well loved by all.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Karen Zayas and her husband Louie, of Stratford; her son, Gary Deluca and partner Linda Tilson, of Stratford; and her granddaughter, the light of her life, Devin Zayas and fiancé Jordan Parsley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Darrell and Bob Lundgren.

Grace's family is forever thankful to her caregiver family at Lord Chamberlain 3rd Floor for their exceptional compassion and care.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online. Published in Connecticut Post on July 2, 2019