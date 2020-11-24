Grace Nancy Kelemen
Grace Nancy (Salamone) Kelemen, age 73, of Stratford, CT and Charlestown, RI, beloved wife of Robert A. Kelemen Sr., passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at South County Hospital in South Kingstown, Rhode Island with her husband by her side. Born in Bridgeport on March 15, 1947, she was a daughter of the late George and Jennie (Baird) Salamone. In addition to her husband Robert of 53 years, she is also survived by her three sons, Robert A. Kelemen Jr. and his wife Sheila of Branford, Matthew L. Kelemen and his wife Kerri of Stratford, and Shawn M. Kelemen of Stratford; her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Mina", Anthony and his wife Sarah, Kaitlyn, Holly and her companion Eric, Michael, Skyler, Camron, and Aidan Kelemen; her sisters Mary Bango and her husband Richard, Johanna Platis and her companion Craig Bodington, and Rose Salamone; her brother, Samuel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother George and her sisters, Betty Galanek and Jeannie Salamone.
Grace grew up in Fairfield where she graduated from Andrew Warde High School class of 1965. Grace was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A longtime resident of Stratford, she raised her three sons there where she was a Cub Scout den mother and PTA volunteer. Along with her husband Robert and her son Shawn, she was an owner of the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home of Stratford, Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home of Bridgeport and Bouton Funeral Home of Georgetown. Grace enjoyed her trips to Mohegan Sun and spending time on her boat and at her beach house in Charlestown, RI. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. Those that knew and loved Grace will surely remember being entertained by her stories as her delivery was always spotless.
There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Please follow current pandemic concerns by wearing a mask and keeping social distance. It is asked that you kindly enter through the rear doors of the funeral home and leave after greeting the family in order to accommodate all visitors. All other funeral and interment services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at StJude.org
. To offer the family online condolences, visit www.dennisanddarcy.com