Grace B. Munson
Grace B. Munson, age 75 of Shelton peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to David Munson. Grace was born in Derby on August 28, 1945 the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace (D'Luhy) Burke. She was a computer programmer for the Emhart Corporation and continued her career with them when they became Black and Decker until her retirement. Grace was very active in St. Joseph Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Rosary Society, and also volunteered to work their annual carnival every year. Besides her husband David, she is survived by her sister Colleen Garofalo and her husband Dennis, her brother-in-law Richard Munson, nephew Alan Munson, and her nieces Kelley, Tracy and Jamie Garofalo. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Saturday everyone is asked to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl., Shelton, for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Grace's name to the Spooner House, 30 Todd Rd., Shelton, CT 06484, to St. Vincent de Paul, 237 Roosevelt Dr., Derby, CT 06418, or to a charity of one's choice
