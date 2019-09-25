|
Grace D'Ostilio Ricca
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Grace D'Ostilio Ricca on Monday, September 23, 2019. Grace was born in Bridgeport on June 18, 1925 a daughter of the late Marianne and John D'Ostilio. She graduated from Central High School and was employed for several years by Bryant Electric. Grace was a woman of faith attending daily Mass and was a mother and grandmother who spent her life devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid reader. She was predeceased by her husband Harry Ricca to whom she was married for 62 years prior to his passing in 2009. Together they travelled to many destinations including most of Europe, Greece and the U.S. Her favorite times were spent with her family at Long Beach Island and fall excursions to Vermont. Grace was blessed with devoted children, daughter Laura (William Huddy) of Fairfield and son Mark (Linda Ricca) of Wilton, granddaughters Alana and Amanda Ricca. They were the joy of her life. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Gramigna, sister-in-law Dorothy D'Ostilio and brother-in-law Carmen Ricca and loving partner Dolly, brother-in-law Domenic Gallo along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Phillip, brothers-in-law Nicholas Gramigna, Ralph Deaso, sisters-in-law Connie Deaso and Anna Mae Gallo, niece Linda Besciglia and nephews James D'Ostilio, David Deaso and Glen Deaso.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of The Assumption Church, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 26, 2019