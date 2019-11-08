|
Grant Charles Leschin
Grant Charles Leschin, a longtime Fairfield resident and former IBM executive, died Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 3, 1926 to Louise Notter and Samuel Leschin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia, and their three children, spouses and five grandchildren: Grant Leschin Jr. and wife, Francesca, and their children – Jacqueline and Emily; Anne Leschin and her husband, Dr. Manuel Lopez-Figueroa and their daughter, Revelle; and Alec Leschin and Wendy Cheung and their children, Maximilian and Alexandra; as well as his loyal dog Scout and beloved feline companion Crash.
He was a graduate of Amherst College, where he was a member of the Scarab Society, and Yale Law School. He served as a second lieutenant in the Army during WW II. He was a longtime resident of Greenfield Hill and an accomplished amateur builder and apple farmer – no mean feat for a man who had spent most of his life as a city-dweller in Manhattan. He was a voracious reader (having read his way through libraries from New York to New Haven) and crossword puzzle addict (finishing the Sunday Times puzzles in record time). An elegant, if sometimes outspoken man, he was an ardent debater with an unequaled knowledge of history. He did not suffer fools gladly; but reveled in heated discussions and debates with his friends, where he was sometimes called a verbal bomb-thrower.
A true renaissance man, he excelled in the kitchen as well as a master omelet maker. He picked up bridge in the army and his feel for the game made him a wonderful player even 70 years later. When he finally retired at 65, golf was his sport of choice, along with his ongoing passion for fishing the waters of Long Island Sound and Cape Cod on his Boston Whaler with friends. He loved his family and homestead of over 50 years – you'd often find him sitting on the red bench at the edge of the lawn looking back at the property. He was an enthusiastic support of his children and grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held in the St. Pius X Church Chapel on Brookside Drive in Fairfield, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport. In lieu of flowers, take a walk on the beach with friends and remember your time with him scanning the horizon for bluefish. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2019