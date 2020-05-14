Grzegorz Greg Kulhawik
Greg Kulhawik was born in Poland on July 3, 1958. He immigrated to America when he was 28 years old and became a carpenter. He loved woodwork and gardening in his spare time. Survived by his children Katherine Kulhawik and Derek Ropicki. Also his siblings and mother in Poland. He will be missed by many.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.