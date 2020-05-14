Greg Kulhawik
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grzegorz Greg Kulhawik
Greg Kulhawik was born in Poland on July 3, 1958. He immigrated to America when he was 28 years old and became a carpenter. He loved woodwork and gardening in his spare time. Survived by his children Katherine Kulhawik and Derek Ropicki. Also his siblings and mother in Poland. He will be missed by many.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved