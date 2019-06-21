|
|
Gregory J. Beam
Gregory J. Beam, age 59, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 1-4 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with a Memorial Service at 3 pm. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the CT Post. To sign an online register, view the complete obituary or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019