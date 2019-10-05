|
|
Gregory M. Conte
May 8, 1947-October 2, 2019
Gregory M. Conte, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport on May 8, 1947. He grew up in Bridgeport, CT and resided in Monroe, CT. He graduated from Sacred Heart University in 1969. Greg went on to obtain his master's degree from Fairfield University. After college, Greg worked as a teacher in the Bridgeport Public School System for 10 years and then decided to become a lawyer. He earned his J.D. from the Quinnipiac School of Law in 1980 and went into private law practice where he remained until 2002 when he began working as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Bridgeport. He is a former Bridgeport Alderman and served on the Monroe Democratic Town Committee for many years as he was a passionate Democrat. He enjoyed boating, fishing, playing guitar and had a passion for cars.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Conte (Linda), Bertha Conte and Ellen Conte, his six children; Mark Conte (Renee), Nicole Ebert (Jason), Sean Conte (Danielle), Michael Conte, Jessica Cardentey (Keith) and Justin Conte, as well as his nine adorable grandchildren; Alex, Haile, Lily, Drew, Tessa, Jacob, Gavin, Khloe and Kody. He was predeceased by his parents, Lora and Patsy Conte.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019