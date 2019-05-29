Gregory C. Wojnarowski

Gregory C. Wojnarowski Sr., age 51, of Milford, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2019 in Milford Hospital. Greg was born in Bridgeport on February 18, 1968, beloved son of Jack and Arlene (Kramer) Wojnarowski and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1986 graduate of Bunnell High School and was a self-employed builder for Wojnarowski & Sons Builders. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his beloved sons, Gregory and Jack, his brothers, John and Jason, niece and nephews, John, Ava, and Hunter, and their mother, Courtney. Also surviving Greg are his companion, Tonya Tollefsen and her daughters, Hannah, Emily, and Julia Zirkelbach. Friends may visit with Greg's family on Friday, May 31st from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Greg to an education fund for his sons, c/o J. Wojnarowski, 250 Tanglewood Rd., Stratford, CT 06614 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary