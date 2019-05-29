Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gregory Wojnarowski


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Wojnarowski Obituary
Gregory C. Wojnarowski
Gregory C. Wojnarowski Sr., age 51, of Milford, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2019 in Milford Hospital. Greg was born in Bridgeport on February 18, 1968, beloved son of Jack and Arlene (Kramer) Wojnarowski and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1986 graduate of Bunnell High School and was a self-employed builder for Wojnarowski & Sons Builders. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his beloved sons, Gregory and Jack, his brothers, John and Jason, niece and nephews, John, Ava, and Hunter, and their mother, Courtney. Also surviving Greg are his companion, Tonya Tollefsen and her daughters, Hannah, Emily, and Julia Zirkelbach. Friends may visit with Greg's family on Friday, May 31st from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Greg to an education fund for his sons, c/o J. Wojnarowski, 250 Tanglewood Rd., Stratford, CT 06614 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2019
