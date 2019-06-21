Greta Builter

Greta was born at home on February 13, 1972 during a February Nor'easter and went through life with the same energy as that storm until she lost her way on May 12, 2019. She attended the Milton Hershey School in PA and was a graduate of Southern CT State University. After graduation, she worked in Medical Research for Yale New Haven Hospital and California Nurses Assoc. for many years.

Greta will be deeply missed and forever loved by her daughter, Charlotte Doran of Berkeley, CA; her father, Dean Builter and his wife Linda of Fairfield; her mother, Alice Wechsler and her husband, Richard of Charleston, SC; her sister, Sadie Builter of Ansonia and brother, Justin Galletti and his wife, Alanna of Stamford, CT.

To all of her relatives, friends and classmates who have sent condolences, we feel blessed.

A Celebration of her Life will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Operation Hope, 636 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.