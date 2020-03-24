Connecticut Post Obituaries
Greta Sutphen


1928 - 2020
Greta May Peterson Sutphen passed away on March 20, 2020 at Sturges Ridge of Fairfield. A daughter of the late Aimee L. and Otto H. Peterson of Westport, Greta graduated from Staples High School and went on to a modeling career, working with many Westport artists. She married the late Harold A. Sutphen, Jr. in 1950. After moving around the country for many years, they settled in Fairfield in 1968.
Greta volunteered for many organizations and was the president and treasurer of the Greens Farms Garden Club and a member of the altar guild of Trinity Church in Southport. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Eric L. and George O. Peterson, and her two sisters Delma A. and Ruth P. Banks.
She is survived by her children Judith A. Sutphen, Providence, RI, Dr. Peter L. Sutphen, Coconut Creek, FL, Pamela T. Sutphen, Pagosa Springs, CO, five grandchildren Eric, Aimee, Abigail, Alejandro, Sofia and two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Maximus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a .
A memorial will be held after the coronavirus pandemic.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020
