Gretchen M. Paretzky
Gretchen M. Paretzky 81, of Westport, CT, wife of Jay B. Paretzky passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT.
Gretchen was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Newt and Lorraine (Dreger) Stammer. She lived in Westport since 1954. She graduated with the Staples High School class of 1956. Gretchen loved traveling around the world. Another favorite pass time was spending time with friends at Compo Beach. She enjoyed taking part in the physical fitness programs at the Westport Senior Center.
Gretchen was a member of PFLAG, of Norwalk, CT where she served on the board of directors. She was a friend of Bill W.
In addition to her husband , she is survived by one daughter, Brianna, of Sydney, Australia and one sister, Suzanna Stammer, and her wife Mary Brainard of Kentucky, grandchild Tyler Jordan of Stafford, CT and Frank Marcroft her first husband of Norwalk, CT. She was predeceased by her daughter Amanda Jordan, and her husband Phillip Jordan, USMC, and one sister Gloria Thacker.
We would be remiss if we didn't add that Gretchen was a beautiful person inside and out and she had a great sense of humor.
Friends are invited to attend a gathering to celebrate Gretchen's life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Hoskins Hall. Enter from the rear-parking lot in the lower level of the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Rd. E., Westport. Memorial contributions may be made to either the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854 or the Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service, 50 Jesup Rd. , Westport, CT 06880.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020