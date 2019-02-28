Guðrún A.M. Boncoddo

Guðrún A.M. Boncoddo of Monroe, CT, died February 24, 2019 at the age of 93.

Daughter of Guðmundur Júlíus Júlíusson and Jarþrúður Bernharðsdottir, Guðrún was born on October 31, 1925 in Iceland. Married to John C. Boncoddo for 65 years, Guðrún (Gwen) moved to Monroe in 1967 and was a founding member of St. Jude Parish, Monroe.

Guðrún is survived by her brother Árni (Margrét) Guðmundsson of Reykjavik; four children: Jarþrúður Williams and husband Oskar Kristinsson of Reykjavik, Iceland, John Boncoddo and wife Lorraine of Nashua, NH, Maureen Anderson and husband Larry of Monroe, CT, and Robert Boncoddo and partner Christine Michel of Monroe, CT; six grandchildren: Rúnar (Þóra) Bernburg, Hanna (Örn) Hilmarsdóttir, Christopher Boncoddo, Venessa (Peter) Eisenman, Jon-Mikael Anderson, and Robert Boncoddo II; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by John C. Boncoddo.

Friends may call on Friday March 1 from 4-8 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Gallagher Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. On Saturday, March 2, friends are invited to Guðrún's funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Parish, 707 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT.

