Guido F. Ruggiero
Guido F. Ruggiero, 92, of Trumbull, formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed into eternal rest on August 10, 2019, in St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise G. Ruggiero. Guido was a lifelong Bridgeporter, until spending his last 4 years at Spring Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Trumbull.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, on April 12, 1927, Guido was the second of six children of the late Dominick and Cecilia (Zandonella) Ruggiero. He attended Bpt. schools and went to Bullard-Havens Vocational school at night to learn his mason trade, after his discharge from the military. Guido was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945, serving U.S. occupation forces in France, Germany and Austria. When his military service was completed, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, European Theater Occupation Medal and the WW II Victory Medal. Guido was employed as a mason in Union Local #2 for over 40 years, retiring in 1991. During his long career, he participated in the construction of some of the largest buildings in Bridgeport.
Guido is survived by his two children, daughter Jane Bromley of Milford, CT and son David Ruggiero and David's fiancée, Noreen Mangan, both of Danbury, CT. He is also survived by his sisters Carmella Mazzucco of Port Jefferson, NY, Angela Coone of Southbury, CT and brother Donald of Newtown, CT, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Vera Bernardo and Irma Kopchek, and son-in-law Danny Bromley.
A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. In abiding with Guido's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019