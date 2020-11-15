Guillaine (Dale) Farrell
Guillaine (Dale) Farrell, age 77 of the Lordship section of Stratford, beloved wife of John L. Farrell, passed away suddenly of a stroke on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Guillaine was born in Paris, France, daughter of the late Robert and Marie- Louise Thill Berthomier. Guillaine arrived in the United States in 1959 at the age of 16. Having earned her Baccalaureate from Paris, she went on to receive her Master's in Foreign Languages from the University of Bridgeport. Guillaine worked in the President's Office at Sacred Heart University for over 10 years in addition to 25 tireless years of part-time service at the Stratford Library, even after retirement. Those whose lives were touched by Guillaine experienced the sunshine of her generous spirit and heart of gold. She adored life and was the embodiment of Old-World class and grace with true joie de vivre. Guillaine will always be remembered as an angel here on Earth. Survivors in addition to her loving husband John include her devoted daughter, Melinda Good, and her pillar of strength (son-in-law), Brian of Trumbull, three cherished and adoring grandchildren, Brian Jr., Daniel and Sean Good. She was predeceased by her son, Glenn R. Dale. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stratford Library Association, 2203 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com