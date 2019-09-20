|
|
Guillermo "Bill" Carmona
On Sunday September 15, 2019 Guillermo "Bill" Carmona passed away peacefully in Silver Spring, Maryland. Born on May 4, 1922 in Tepeaca, Puebla (Mexico), Bill immigrated to New York City in 1947, drawn by the promise of steady work and a chance to hear jazz greats play. In 1954, he married Rhina Cano, his wife of 64 years, and moved to Bridgeport, where he found work at Stanley Works. They had three children, Roberto, Carlos and Maria.
Despite having little formal education, Bill was highly respected and was elected president of the local steel workers union in his hometown of Cholula. Committed to improving working conditions, Bill refused bribes for his silence and eventually left Mexico due to threats on his life.
In the U.S., Bill had a varied work life. He was a machinist until the recession of 1973. He then was a school bus driver and custodian before becoming co-owner of Valcan, Inc. He retired from General Electric in Fairfield in 1987 as a senior facilities technician.
Humility and curiosity were Bill's defining qualities. He loved music, played the piano and guitar, and had a beautiful singing voice. He enjoyed travelling, sports and wildlife documentaries, but rarely sat still for long. He personified the Energizer Bunny. Tending to his yard and puttering around his garage kept him happy.
Bill was active in many church ministries throughout his life; among them were Eucharistic Ministry, Altar Service and Choir. Before moving to Maryland, he regularly attended mass at Blessed Sacrament, Holy Name of Jesus, and St. James. With his wife Rhina, Bill co-founded the Adoration Chapel and annual Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration at St. James, their parish for over 50 years. They both were also cursillitas involved in prison ministry.
Bill is survived by son Roberto and his wife Lisa Brailey, daughter Maria and her husband Ari Fitzgerald, grandchildren Pilar, Isel and Lourdes, brother Rogelio and sister Alicia, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family by marriage. He was preceded in death by his wife, son Carlos, and siblings Rigoberto, Celia, Edelmira, Heraclides and Santiago.
A memorial mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. James Church in Stratford followed by interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 599 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019