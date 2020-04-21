|
Gus A. Betso II
Gus A. Betso II, age 38, of Milford, passed away suddenly on April 18, 2020. Gus was born in Bridgeport on October 12, 1981, beloved son of Gus Sr. and Bertha (Otero) Betso. In addition to his beloved parents he is survived by his cherished son, Jaxon (his mother, Jennifer R. Gonzalez), three sisters, Trina (Betso) Kanuch and her husband Bob (their children, Isabel, Olivia and Mackenzie Kanuch), Ashleigh Betso and her fiancé, Scott Melchionno, and Madelynn Betso, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a 2000 graduate of Kolbe Cathedral High School and an avid New York Giants fan who spent his spare time with his many friends and family members working on cars, watching movies or listening to music. Gus had been an employee of the city of Bridgeport maintaining the grounds and machines at The Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course and a long-term affiliate with the Vazzy's restaurant chain working as a chef in several locations. He was a big guy with a huge heart who was loved by all who knew him, he had a fun-loving nature that will be missed by too many people to count. Due to the current pandemic situation the family has elected to have services at a later date and a memorial service to celebrate Gus's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020