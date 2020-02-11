|
|
Guy R. Rousseau
Guy R. Rousseau, age 88 of Bridgeport, loving husband of 60 years to Huguette Perreault Rousseau passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in the Province of Quebec, Thetford Mines, Canada, he was the son of the late Bertha and Sinai Rousseau. He came to America to play in a Farm Hockey league for the Bridgeport Home Oilers. Guy worked as an arborist for North Stamford Tree Service until his retirement. In his free time, he loved to play hockey and golf.
In addition to his wife Huguette, he is survived by his three sons, Robert and Gilles Rousseau, Richard Rousseau and his wife Carol and grandchildren Noelle and Richard. Guy was one of twelve siblings that adored him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 395 Anton St., Bridgeport followed by interment in Nichols Farm Cemetery, Trumbull. In abiding with Guy's wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Guy. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020