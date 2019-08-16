|
Guy Peter Turtoro Jr.
April 30, 1949-August 14, 2019
Guy Peter Turtoro Jr., age 70 of Stratford, the beloved husband of Martha Hall Turtoro, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on April 30, 1949, Guy was the son of the late Guy "Casey" and Victoria Turtoro. Guy was a proud veteran of the US Navy Submarine Service. He chose a career as a Physician Assistant and worked at several hospitals including St. Raphael's and Mt. Sinai.
In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by three children; daughter Jennifer Mitchell and husband Craig, son Chad Turtoro and wife Julia, and daughter Hallie Testo and husband Andrew, ten grandchildren, one great-grandson, Dominic Guy, a brother, Robert J. Turtoro, a sister, Vicky Paglia and several nieces and nephews. Guy will be fondly remembered as a family man of great character with a heart of gold.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, and a Service at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Guy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 17, 2019