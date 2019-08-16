Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Turtoro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Turtoro Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Turtoro Jr. Obituary
Guy Peter Turtoro Jr.
April 30, 1949-August 14, 2019
Guy Peter Turtoro Jr., age 70 of Stratford, the beloved husband of Martha Hall Turtoro, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on April 30, 1949, Guy was the son of the late Guy "Casey" and Victoria Turtoro. Guy was a proud veteran of the US Navy Submarine Service. He chose a career as a Physician Assistant and worked at several hospitals including St. Raphael's and Mt. Sinai.
In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by three children; daughter Jennifer Mitchell and husband Craig, son Chad Turtoro and wife Julia, and daughter Hallie Testo and husband Andrew, ten grandchildren, one great-grandson, Dominic Guy, a brother, Robert J. Turtoro, a sister, Vicky Paglia and several nieces and nephews. Guy will be fondly remembered as a family man of great character with a heart of gold.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, and a Service at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Guy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now