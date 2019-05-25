Connecticut Post Obituaries
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary St. Georges Episcopal Church
755 Clinton Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary St. Georges Episcopal Church
755 Clinton Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
GWENDOLYN R. JOHNSON
Gwendolyn R. Johnson, 94 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 12 Noon at Calvary St. Georges Episcopal Church, 755 Clinton Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends are invited to the viewing Friday from 10:00 am - 12:00 Noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bridgeport Boys Choir, c/o Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress St., Bridgeport, CT 06604. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 25, 2019
