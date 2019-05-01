|
|
Halyna Skoczylas
Halyna Skoczylas, age 76, of Shelton, died on April 30, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Panachida service at 7 p.m. Funeral services on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 10 Oakwood St., Bridgeport. Interment on Monday at St. Andrew Orthodox Cemetery, S. Boundbrook, NJ. For more information, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019