Hannah Lee
Hannah Margaret Lee passed away in her loving parents arms on December 28, 2019. Despite her short time on Earth she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her.
Hannah was born on April 3, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia to Jim and Katie Lee, joining older brother, Ben. Hannah exuded happiness every day of her short life. She was happiest when she was playing with her big brother and couldn't help but squeal in delight when they were together. Even at a young age, Hannah was adventurous and fiercely independent. She loved to crawl, wave to people, and clap to music.
Hannah will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, her big brother, her grandparents, Bernie and Barbara Lee, Barbara Kennedy, and Mike Kennedy, and her aunts and uncle, Erin Brown, Bridget Kennedy, Tim and Jill Lee, and Kat Lee. She was predeceased by her uncle, Dan Brown. Hannah was adored and will be missed by her five older cousins.
A wake in Hannah's honor will be held at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home on Friday, January 10th from 4-7 p.m. Hannah's funeral will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th. Hannah will be buried with her maternal great grandparents in Stonington, Connecticut.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020