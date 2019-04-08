Hansine A. D'Ambrosio

Hansine Whippie D'Ambrosio, 91, devoted wife and friend for 70 years of Pasquale (Pat) D'Ambrosio passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2019 in Bridgeport. Hansine was born in Keene, New Hampshire to Margaret Gabree Whippie and Walter Whippie. She graduated from Keene High School, moving to Bridgeport in 1953 with her family. "Mom" to many, she will be remembered for caring for and nursing those around her, her deep faith and her spiritual devotion to Our Lady, Mary. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary D'Ambrosio Banks, her daughter-in-law, Mary Jean "Penny" Gerardi D'Ambrosio, her brothers and sister. She is survived by her husband Pasquale "Pat", her son Walter D'Ambrosio of Carrollton GA, her daughter, Doris D'Ambrosio Raposo of Norwalk, her "other" daughter Marylou Violante, nine grandchildren, Donna, Pamela, Patricia, David, Jessica, Sondra, Jacqueline, Dan and Maggie, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. The family would like to thank the nurses at VNS, Sara, RN and Liesa, RN, Natalie CNA of CT In Home Assistance and Venezia, CNA of the Jewish Home Services for their loving care of her these past 6 months and Steve DeVito and Rev. Flora for bringing her the Eucharist every week. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or in support of her grandson, Dan's100 mile ride for Leukemia at Dan Raposo, My Fundraising Page www.pages.teamintraining.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com