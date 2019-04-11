Harold Depuy Munson

Harold D. Munson Jr. (Hal), age 85, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Formerly of Norwalk and Weston, he had resided in Fairfield, CT for the last 22 years.

Hal served in the United States Army as a Signal Corps Engineer from 1953-1956 in Okinawa, Japan. After graduating from Union College, he worked as an electrical engineer for several years before taking over the family business, Hitchcock Munson Opticians of Stamford and Darien, in 1971. He was well known as a skilled optician for 45 years. A longtime member of Black Rock Congregational Church, Mr. Munson was a man of strong faith and served there as an Elder. He also served for many years in the Children's Ministry. He participated in mission trips to Brazil and Panama and mentored young boys and teens through the Christian Service Brigade, often taking them camping or on bike trips. With his wife Judy, he hosted home Bible Studies and served in Community Bible Study. Hal's hobbies included working outdoors in the yard, chopping wood for the wood burning stove, skiing Black Diamonds, photography, enjoying the beach with his family, and helping out wherever he could. He was not one to sit idle, always moving, working and lending a helping hand. Right up until his demise, Hal was working with the men's group at Black Rock on Wednesdays to serve the community.

Harold is survived by Judith, his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, his four children: Steven Munson of Fairfield, Gregory Munson of Fairfield, Jill (Michael) Grazioso of Millbrook, NY, and Peter (Meghan) Munson of Denver, CO. Hal had 7 grandchildren: Justin, James, Niki, Madyson, Dyllan, Jonathan and Isabella, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Gene (Russell) Hoyt and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Gail Elliott.

Services will be held at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary