Harold J. Goudreau
Harold J. Goudreau, age 93, of Stratford, beloved husband of Margaret (Panda) Goudreau, entered peaceful rest on Feb. 1, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1926 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Ernest and Rosalie (Hughes) Goudreau. Mr. Goudreau was U.S. Army veteran, stationed in Japan and served during WWII. He was a computer technician for Unisys in Bridgeport for many years before his retirement. He was an active member of St. Mark Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven. Mr. Goudreau is survived by his two devoted daughters, Susan Leventhal of Stratford and Kathleen Blackburn and her husband Robert of TN and four grandchildren, Matthew Leventhal (Chrissy), Sara Croop (Scott), Steven Harrold (Crystal) and Christina Harrold (James), twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His brother, Ernest Goudreau predeceased him. Harold loved spending time with his family and was always there to help anyone who needed it. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 7th at 11:30 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at Saint Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com Donations in his memory may be made to St Mark Building Fund.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020