Harold R. "Bob" Hough, age 94 of Trumbull, son of Nora Reidy and Harold Hough of Co. Clare Ireland, passed away peacefully in his home, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Daly Hough. Born in Bridgeport and raised in the Stratfield section of Fairfield. Bob has been a Trumbull resident since 1967. Bob was an aircraft electrician at Sikorsky Aircraft and a member of the Sikorsky Retiree Club. He was a life member at Fayerweather Yacht Club and the Gaelic American Club. Bob was proud of his Irish Heritage. He loved outdoor activities including boating, fishing, hunting, gardening and enjoying the FYC deck. Bob was also an avid sports fan. In his younger days, Bob was a Volunteer Fireman with the Stratford Fire House and he enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader. Survivors include his devoted children, Maureen Hough Mocker and her husband John of Trumbull and Robert W. Hough of West Haven, his brother, John C. Hough and his wife Dianne Hough of Middletown, and one niece and five nephews. In addition to his wife Dorothy, he was predeceased by his brother Arthur Hough. Family was important to Bob, especially his loving grandchildren, Colleen and Jack Mocker and Ryan and Patrick Hough. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to () or Swim Across the Sound (www.givestvincents.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020