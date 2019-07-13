Harold R. Jacobson

Aug 4, 1928 - July 5, 2019

Harold R. Jacobson, (Jake or Hal), age 90, of Stratford, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in his home. Mr. Jacobson was born in Bridgeport, August 14, 1928, son of the late John and Marguerite Jacobson, both from Istanbul. He was a Stratford and Bridgeport resident all of his life and a graduate of Warren Harding High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Southern Connecticut University and his Master's Degree from Fairfield University. He was a school teacher in the Bridgeport School System before working for the Department of Defense in their school system overseas until his retirement. His work took him to as many as 18 countries throughout the world. Hal enjoyed his retirement. One of his greatest joys was traveling. He looked forward to his early morning swims and meetings with his dear group of friends every morning for breakfast. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six sisters, Marie Reople, Emma Breyer, Dorothy "Dottie" Arshalouys Courtney, Victoria Cromwell, Rose W. Pitoniak and Margaret Black and one brother David Jacobson. Friends are invited to attend his burial on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. by meeting directly at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport where he will be buried with his parents. Donations in his memory may be made to the Merton House, 43 Madison Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. https://www.themertoncenter.org Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019