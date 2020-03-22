|
Harold O. Pressman
Harold O. Pressman, 83, of Orange, beloved husband, father and grandfather went to meet his God on March 21, 2020 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife Jo-Ann Miller Pressman, daughter Deborah Ann of Milford and son James Michael and beloved daughter-in-law Denise of Cape Cod, MA, and grandchildren Gavin and Phoebe Pressman.
Harold was born in Bridgeport to Charles and Katie (Pecker) Pressman. He was a 1954 graduate of Stratford High School where he played football and basketball for the Red Devils.
While in High School you could always finding him working behind the counter at Pressman's Pharmacy in Bridgeport.
Harold honorably served in the United States Army stationed in Fort Gordon, GA from 1957-1959. After his military service Harold managed the Fairfield Trading Post in Fairfield, CT.
He was the proprietor of State Paint & Hardware in New Haven for over 30 years. He won several business awards including the New Haven Advocate's Best of New Haven and numerous accolades from Benjamin Moore Paint.
Harold met the love of his life in April 1965 and was married to Jo-Ann Miller for 54 wonderful years. They resided in Orange for 52 years where they raised their family.
His siblings are Jerry M Pressman of Boynton Beach, FL, Sheila P. Pressman of Shelton, CT and was predeceased by Alan E. Pressman formerly of Deep River, CT.
He loved being a grandpa, all our pets, golfing, fishing, boating, sitting by the shore, politics, the theater, fine dining and telling lots of jokes.
Harold was a former member of the Cosmopolitan Lodge 127 A.F. & A.M. and the Mill River Country Club in Stratford. He rooted for the New York Yankees and New York Giants.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd, Trumbull and the family will hold a memorial service in the near future.
To say we lost an amazing man would be an understatement... we lost a real Mensch!
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 23, 2020