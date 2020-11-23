Harold R. Gabianelli
Harold R. Gabianelli, age 98, of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Fosko Gabianelli. Born in Bridgeport on September 6, 1922, Harold was a son of the late Joseph and Emily Gabianelli. In 1936, Harold got his first job renting out boats at the Beardsley Park Pond, they were battery driven cruisers and row boats. He enjoyed the park, cutting of the ice and all it had to offer at the time. After graduating high school in 1942, he joined the United States Navy and was discharged in December of 1945. By the grace of God he served safely on the U.S.S. Milwaukee an old 4 stack light cruise which was taken to Murmansk, Russia. After coming back he was transferred to the U.S.S. Southland for the Normandy Invasion. At that time he received orders for a 30 day leave and returned back on the Queen Elizabeth. After leave he was picked to board the U.S.S. Chicago, a heavy class cruiser, and headed to Okinawa to Iwo Jima Japan, it was one of the first ships to anchor in Tokyo Bay. After being discharged from the Navy he got a job in the piping industry as a project manager for the steam power generating station at Sikorsky. He also worked at Housatonic Dye and Printing, and was on the Executive & Steamfitters Board, Local 777. After many years in the field he worked inside doing estimating for mechanical contractors and worked his way up in the American Society of Estimators for the State of CT, Yankee Chapter 15 to president. He helped start a scholarship for CT students and was the editor and publisher of Yankee Estimator, a monthly publishing to the tri state area. He enjoyed bowling and won a few trophies, he was a fan of UCONN basketball, especially the lady huskies and good food. After his retirement he worked in the food pantry at St. Charles, and was also involved with the church renovations both inside and outside, which included the handicap lift. Along with his wife they organized many bus trips for the St. Charles Senior Friendship Club where he also served as the club president and was an usher for many years. Harold always felt he was blessed and fortunate to have wonderful parents and brothers and an angel of a daughter. In addition to his wife Barbara of 58 years, he was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Ann Gabianelli and three brothers, Joseph, Donald and Vincent. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, private services with Military Honors were conducted and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
.