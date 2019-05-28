Harold Charles Wolf

Harold Charles Wolf, age 58 Resident of Naugatuck, former longtime resident of Huntington, passed peacefully on May 23, 2019, after a long battle with illness. Harold was a Shelton High School graduate. He was formerly employed by Orchard Glass Co. and as a school bus driver in North Haven. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing, puzzles, board games, baking (aka Betty Crocker) talking on the phone and making new friends where ever he went. In 1975 Harold received a medal in the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation Special Olympics. His mom and sisters were extremely proud of his accomplishment. Harold loved life and did so to the fullest. He was predeceased by his Mom Roberta F. (Bender) Wolf and sister Dawn E. Wolf (DiVilers) both of Huntington. Survived by his wife and friend of 9 years Brenda (Smith) Wolf, his son Charles Wolf and his wife Denise (Harlow) Wolf, and his granddaughter Emma Wolf. Also survived by his loving family, his sister Faith (Wolf) Millo and her husband Jeffrey Millo, his favorite niece and friend, April Millo and his favorite nephew and God son, Jeffrey Millo. Harold is also survived by his father, Mr. Harold S. Wolf of Ansonia. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center as well as St. Mary's Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Spadaccino Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.