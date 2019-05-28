Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Wolf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Wolf Obituary
Harold Charles Wolf
Harold Charles Wolf, age 58 Resident of Naugatuck, former longtime resident of Huntington, passed peacefully on May 23, 2019, after a long battle with illness. Harold was a Shelton High School graduate. He was formerly employed by Orchard Glass Co. and as a school bus driver in North Haven. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing, puzzles, board games, baking (aka Betty Crocker) talking on the phone and making new friends where ever he went. In 1975 Harold received a medal in the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation Special Olympics. His mom and sisters were extremely proud of his accomplishment. Harold loved life and did so to the fullest. He was predeceased by his Mom Roberta F. (Bender) Wolf and sister Dawn E. Wolf (DiVilers) both of Huntington. Survived by his wife and friend of 9 years Brenda (Smith) Wolf, his son Charles Wolf and his wife Denise (Harlow) Wolf, and his granddaughter Emma Wolf. Also survived by his loving family, his sister Faith (Wolf) Millo and her husband Jeffrey Millo, his favorite niece and friend, April Millo and his favorite nephew and God son, Jeffrey Millo. Harold is also survived by his father, Mr. Harold S. Wolf of Ansonia. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center as well as St. Mary's Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Spadaccino Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now