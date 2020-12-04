1/
Master 1st Sargent Harold S. Wolf Passed Peacefully on December 4th, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital Bridgeport, CT. He was Born in Bridgeport Hospital to Harold I. Wolf and Elizabeth (Santo) Wolf Rebb. 0n April 29th. He was married in August of 1955 to his first wife and was predeceased by Roberta F. (Bender) Wolf. Together they had three children. He was predeceased by his daughter Dawn E. (Wolf) DeVilliers and survived by her husband Raoul Charles DeVilliers. He is survived by his Daughter Faith E. (Wolf) Millo and her husband Jeffrey P. Millo. He was predeceased by his Son Harold C. Wolf and survived by his daughter-in-law Brenda (Smith) Wolf. Harold is also survived by his only three grandchildren April Millo, Jeffrey Millo and Charles Wolf and his wife Denise (Harlow) Wolf and his two great-grandchildren Emma J. Wolf and Owen C. Wolf. Harold worked for and retired from the Bridgeport Hydraulic Company. From the age of 5 Harold had dreamed of being a soldier. Which he joined the National Guard in 1955. He worked diligently in the guard and moved up to became Master 1st Sargent. After 35 years of service he retired from the National Guard at a ceremony performed by Governor William O'Neil, Which gave him more time to spend with his children, grandchildren and many close and dear friends. Harold was very friendly and likeable, some would consider him like family. He had two favorite phrases growing up they where "Follow lead or get out of the way" and "Blood is thicker than water". He was quite some character. He always had a quick response and was a jokester. He was a proud member of the elks club in Bridgeport. Harold enjoyed fishing with his son and camping with dear friends and relations. He so loved meeting people along his so many excursions. 1st Sargent Harold S. Wolf had a very fulfilled and adventurous life. But, now it is time for him to be at peace in Heaven with God where he can be free from pain. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke funeral home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Swim Across the Sound St. Vincent's Bridgeport, CT in the Wolf family name. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
