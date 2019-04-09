|
|
Harriet Margaret (Samu) Ousterhoult-Iannucci
Harriet Margaret Ousterhoult, 85, of New Port, WA, born in Bridgeport, CT on May 30, 1933. She peacefully passed away at her home on Feb. 25, 2019. She was the mother of Benjamin Iannucci Jr., Linda Gonzales, Kathy Iannucci and the late James Iannucci. Surviving are her brother Frank Samu and her Sister Francis Dustin. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Benjamin (III), Sabrina and James Iannucci, four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her ashes will be placed with her late son, James Iannucci at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to give their last respects. No flowers, you can donate to Hospices.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2019