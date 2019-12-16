|
|
Harriette S. Malin
Harriette S. Malin, 90, of Bridgeport, CT, formerly of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. Harriette, was the daughter of Annette and Maurice Siegel and was predeceased by her husband Aaron Malin in 1977, and her sister Edith Barbara Hudes. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Sindy Malin of Bridgeport, CT, and her daughter Jessica and son-in-law Dean Morgans of Fairfield. Harriette grew up in a loving home and was always called "Babe" by her parents. After secretarial school, Harriette got her first job at Bloomingdales in NYC working in the Executive Offices as a secretary. She met Aaron on a blind date and they married in 1952. Harriette held many secretarial and bookkeeping positions in her business career. She was also the manager of Creative Company in Bridgeport for many years. Besides working, Harriette was involved in B'nai B'rith Women, Abraham Chapter, where she held many offices and chairmanships including Chapter President. She was frequently asked to help write the annual testimonials to the outgoing President as she had a great way with words. She was also involved in the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation CT Chapter. Harriette was a great lover of music, especially Broadway and the Opera. She enjoyed going to New York City to see productions and later in life to the Quick Center to the Opera on Saturday afternoons. She was an avid reader and loved being in the warm weather whenever possible. The family would like to thank the staff of Kaufman House and her wonderful PA, Anne Richey for all their kindness and love. A reception to celebrate her life will be held at Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT or by planting a tree in Israel.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019