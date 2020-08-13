1/1
Harry A. Puglisi
1925 - 2020
Harry A. Puglisi
Harry A. Puglisi, age 95, of Shelton, was reunited with the love of his life the late Grace M. Jensen Puglisi, on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on July 8, 1925, he was a son of the late George and Carmella Poidomani Puglisi. Harry retired as a design engineer from Moore Special Tool Company and had worked with other local manufacturing companies. He was an avid golfer and bowler and dedicated fan of the Yankees and UConn Men's and Women's Basketball teams. But nothing made him happier than being with his family. In addition to his beloved wife Grace, with whom he had been married for 70 years, he was predeceased by his sister, Rose Salega and brothers, Thomas, Salvatore, Michael and John Puglisi. Survivors include three loving daughters, Ann Chuka and her husband Jack of Shelton, Peggy Marini and her husband Frank of Shelton, Pamela Savo and her husband David of Derby, six cherished grandchildren, Amy Reilly and her husband Paul, Jack Chuka Jr. and his wife Susana, Jeffrey Marini and his wife Eileen, Jennifer Florin and her husband Gregory, David Savo and his wife Jennifer, Laurie Flynn and her husband Frank, six adored great-grandchildren, Joseph, Rachel, Jacob, Tony, Emma and Benjamin, as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the concern for social gatherings affecting all of us at this time, services and interment will be held privately. We would also like to thank the staff and residents of Benchmark at Split Rock for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit our website at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
