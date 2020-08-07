1/1
Harry Agahigian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Harry Agahigian
Dr. Harry Agahigian of Milford, CT, beloved husband for over 65 years of Constance (Larkin) Agahigian, passed away peacefully in his home on August 6, 2020. Born on April 14, 1927 in Watertown, MA he was the son of the late Diran and Rose (Astardjian) Agahigian.
Harry was an avid and passionate golfer, having played for 83 years. He spent many hours on the course at Pocasset on Cape Cod with his golfing buddies.
Harry graduated from Watertown High School in Watertown, MA. He earned his undergraduate degree at Boston College, his Masters degree in Chemistry at Tufts University, and his PhD in Chemistry at Brown University.
He worked for decades as a chemist, founding Baron Consulting Company in Milford in 1967. He worked there until his retirement this year.
In addition to his loving wife Connie, Harry is survived by his children Elise (John) Argust and Dr David (Michele) Agahigian, his grandchildren Dr Alexandra (Ryan) Ford, Patrick Agahigian, Angel (Mike) Caruso, Eve (Alex) Maisey and Julia Rose Liptak, his sister Rose Boghigian, great grandchildren Leo and Mia-Bella Caruso, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Carnig Agahigian and his sister Rose Sherinian.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cody-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved