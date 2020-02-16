|
Harry. J. Gable
Harry J. Gable, age 94, beloved husband of Mary Rose Schisler Gable, of Trumbull, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born on May 4, 1925 in Baltimore, MD he was a son of the late Joseph and Agnes Fabiszak Gable. Mr. Gable worked for Olin Chemical Corp. for over 40 years in the Marketing department. Upon retirement, he worked at Tashua Knolls and was very instrumental in its development. Of course he loved playing golf and was very proud of his hole-in-one. He also enjoyed bowling and was an avid football fan, having longtime season tickets for the Baltimore Colts. But his greatest enjoyment in life was the time he spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all. In addition to his wife Mary Rose of 70 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Ann Marie Sullo and her husband Laurence of Seymour, Denise Fitzgerald and her husband Robert of Eustis, FL, two grandchildren, Craig and Holly Sullo and a sister, Ida Meredith and her husband Bruce of Simsbury as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rebecca Smith, brothers, Joseph and Louis Gable and his sister, Dorothy Cool. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Veterans Assoc by visiting www.connecticut.va.gov.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2020