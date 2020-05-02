Harry James (Jim) Greer
Harry James (Jim) Greer, age 83, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2020. Beloved husband to Wally Greer; father of Cindy McNeill, Karen Greer, James Greer, and John (Jack) Greer. Due to the current health situation, funeral and interment services will be held privately for immediate family only. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date . Arrangements have been entrusted to Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton. Donations may be made in his memory to Blessed Sacrament Church, Father Skip Karscinski, 275 Union Avenue in Bridgeport, CT. 06607. To read his full obituary and leave condolences go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.